People walk in heavy rain in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
North Korea’s woes overflow as Kim Jong-un battles flooding, Covid-19 outbreak
- Major rivers in the country are in spate following torrential rains since last week, prompting officials to step up disaster response efforts amid a wave of infections
- Experts say the North’s problems are only going to worsen as it can’t receive aid from Seoul due to frosty inter-Korean ties and stringent Western sanctions
