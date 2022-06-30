People walk in heavy rain in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
North Korea
North Korea’s woes overflow as Kim Jong-un battles flooding, Covid-19 outbreak

  • Major rivers in the country are in spate following torrential rains since last week, prompting officials to step up disaster response efforts amid a wave of infections
  • Experts say the North’s problems are only going to worsen as it can’t receive aid from Seoul due to frosty inter-Korean ties and stringent Western sanctions

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 11:28am, 30 Jun, 2022

