Tourists enjoy a rickshaw ride in Asakusa district in Tokyo in June. Japan’s tourism industry has welcomed news that border controls could soon be eased. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘So happy’: Japan tourism sector cheers looming changes to Covid-19 testing, daily visitor cap
- Officials will reportedly drop a rule requiring visitors to show proof of a negative PCR test result 72 hours before departure for Japan
- Tourism players welcome reports of changes, saying the loss of foreign visitors in the last two years has made things ‘much more difficult’
Tourists enjoy a rickshaw ride in Asakusa district in Tokyo in June. Japan’s tourism industry has welcomed news that border controls could soon be eased. Photo: EPA-EFE