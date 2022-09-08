People commute in a tractor following torrential rains in Bangalore on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Workers in India’s Bangalore hop onto tractors to reach offices as city reels under floods
- Heavy monsoon rains in parts of India’s ‘Silicon Valley’ that houses global tech giants had led to homes being flooded and massive traffic jams
- Experts blamed the floods, which have forced many to use boats and tractors to get to work, on reckless urban development in the city
