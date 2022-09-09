Victims of flooding carry belongings salvaged from their homes in Pakistan on Thursday. The deluge, which began in mid-June, has triggered landslides and collapsed houses, killing over 1,350 people including hundreds of children, and leaving more than 600,000 homeless. Photo: AP
Floods, heatwaves, landslides, food security: Southeast Asians air climate concerns in new report
- Southeast Asia Climate Outlook 2022 survey questioned over 1300 people across Asean’s 10 countries, with many nations seen as slow, ineffective
- Climate change will ‘haunt region and world for many decades, even in best case scenario’, said ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, survey organiser
