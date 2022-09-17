A displaced family wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in August 2022, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province. Photo: AP
A displaced family wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in August 2022, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province. Photo: AP
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Why Pakistan ‘super floods’ are a warning for South Asia and the rest of the world

  • Monsoon misery exposes climate change threat as millions face acute starvation
  • Army and volunteers step up aid relief operations, but analysts warn Pakistan must quickly learn from lessons of previous disasters

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain in Swat Valley

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A displaced family wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in August 2022, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province. Photo: AP
A displaced family wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in August 2022, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE