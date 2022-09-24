To help tuberculosis (TB) patients recover faster, a TB-eradication programme in India is urging members of the public to “adopt” patients as friends and to send them nutrient-rich food every month. Photo: AP
Indians urged to ‘adopt’ tuberculosis patients as country steps up nutrition fight against disease
- Under India’s TB eradication scheme, individuals and organisations can ‘adopt’ TB patients and send them a parcel of nutrient-rich food each month
- A high protein diet hastens the recovery of TB patients but many patients often cannot afford the high costs of nutrition, medication and routine tests
