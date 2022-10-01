Student Bushra Mahnoor packs supplies for menstruating women and girls caught up in Pakistan’s floods. Menstruation is a taboo topic in the country. Photo: Mahwari Justice
Pakistan students raise funds for period products after floods force women to use leaves
- Students Bushra Mahnoor and Anum Khalid tackle taboo topic to help those affected by floods in desperate need of sanitary products
- ‘There are women in relief camps who are left to bleed in their clothes’, but some say period hygiene items are a ‘luxury’ and ‘unnecessary’
