Middle Bank sanctuary, just a few kilometres away from the port of Penang, has been earmarked as an area of study of climate change resilience. Photo: Cemacs
Malaysia
Seagrass, not seaweed: Malaysia’s marine science group leads charge in climate-resilient seagrass sanctuary

  • Findings from Penang’s Centre for Marine Science and Coastal Studies will go towards establishment of a seagrass sanctuary in the state
  • The Penang state government has created a multi-agency committee to support the planning and establishment of the marine sanctuary

Ushar Daniele
Updated: 2:06pm, 9 Oct, 2022

