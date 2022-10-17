Singapore hopes to relocate its otters, by moving them out of residential estates and to areas where they have access to their natural food sources. Photo: AFP
Singapore to move otters out of residential areas as more hunt in private ponds with fish
- The efforts come after rising reports of encounters with humans, such as attacking a man, killing and eating pet fish in a private estate and disrupting traffic downtown
- Despite such human-otter conflicts, the critters continue to enjoy a strong fan base in Singapore
