People pose for photos in Singapore in August. There is concern that some people are now being too complacent about Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
People pose for photos in Singapore in August. There is concern that some people are now being too complacent about Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

In ‘post-Covid’ Singapore, doctors warn against complacency as XBB cases surge

  • Many doctors in city state are worried about complacency, saying some residents are too laid-back, including some young people
  • Cases are rising fuelled by XBB Omicron variant so ‘exercise extra precautions. You do your part; society does its part’

Kimberly LimDewey Sim
Kimberly Lim and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 22 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People pose for photos in Singapore in August. There is concern that some people are now being too complacent about Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
People pose for photos in Singapore in August. There is concern that some people are now being too complacent about Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE