People at a vaccination centre in Kobe, western Japan, in 2021. A high number of elderly people is part of the reason why there is a shortage of healthcare workers. Photo: Kyodo
Japan needs ‘1 million’ more healthcare staff amid dire shortage, government report says
- Medical profession’s pandemic burnout, falling birth rate, fewer young people working, and longer lives have brought intense pressure
- Better pay and conditions, more effort to retain workers, more tasks being automated, and more overseas workers may alleviate situation
