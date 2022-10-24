Animal rights activists have long called for the release of Bua Noi (Little Lotus), which has spent more than 30 years in a cage at Pata zoo situated on the seventh floor of a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Thailand fails to free Bangkok mall’s caged gorilla that could ‘die any time due to old age’
- Thai authorities had planned to buy the 33-year-old gorilla, which has spent over 30 years caged in a Bangkok shopping centre, to free it from the private Pata zoo
- But zoo owners rejected the sale offer, claiming that the gorilla might not adjust to a new environment as it was used an ‘absence of natural pathogens’
Animal rights activists have long called for the release of Bua Noi (Little Lotus), which has spent more than 30 years in a cage at Pata zoo situated on the seventh floor of a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: EPA