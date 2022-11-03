The first fire ants discovered in Japan were at ports in Osaka, Nagoya and Kobe in 2017. File photo: Shutterstock
Japan boosts fight against invasive fire ants as colony of 10,000 found in Vietnam shipment
- Thousands of the venomous ants, including four queens, were discovered in a container at Fukuyama port. The crate was sealed and treated with insecticide
- The bite of a fire ant can cause anaphylactic shock and, in extreme cases, have been reported to have caused death in very young or elderly people
