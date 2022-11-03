The first fire ants discovered in Japan were at ports in Osaka, Nagoya and Kobe in 2017. File photo: Shutterstock
The first fire ants discovered in Japan were at ports in Osaka, Nagoya and Kobe in 2017. File photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan boosts fight against invasive fire ants as colony of 10,000 found in Vietnam shipment

  • Thousands of the venomous ants, including four queens, were discovered in a container at Fukuyama port. The crate was sealed and treated with insecticide
  • The bite of a fire ant can cause anaphylactic shock and, in extreme cases, have been reported to have caused death in very young or elderly people

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 4:41pm, 3 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The first fire ants discovered in Japan were at ports in Osaka, Nagoya and Kobe in 2017. File photo: Shutterstock
The first fire ants discovered in Japan were at ports in Osaka, Nagoya and Kobe in 2017. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE