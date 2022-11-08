People wearing protective face masks walk along the Orchard Road shopping area in Singapore. Photo: AP
Singapore could add more hospital beds amid overcapacity woes, concerns about possible Covid-19 surge

  • Health minister says emergency departments have been experiencing high visit levels, and hospitals should have flexibility to optimise bed use during crunch times
  • Rise in number of patients with serious medical conditions, more children contracting Covid-19 have added to ‘operational burden’ of hospitals

Kimberly Lim
Updated: 6:25pm, 8 Nov, 2022

