People wearing protective face masks walk along the Orchard Road shopping area in Singapore. Photo: AP
Singapore could add more hospital beds amid overcapacity woes, concerns about possible Covid-19 surge
- Health minister says emergency departments have been experiencing high visit levels, and hospitals should have flexibility to optimise bed use during crunch times
- Rise in number of patients with serious medical conditions, more children contracting Covid-19 have added to ‘operational burden’ of hospitals
