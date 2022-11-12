On a ‘Buy and Sell Wildlife’ Facebook page, brokers show photos of animals and animal parts for sale. Photo: Facebook
China, Vietnam, Laos are hotspots for the criminal wildlife trade: does Asia really care about biodiversity?
- As world leaders at COP27 discuss climate emergency and biodiversity issues, rare and protected species are still being sold
- Illegal practice thriving in Laos with China, Vietnam, key markets for the likes of pangolin, rhino, tiger parts for medicine and ornaments
