On a ‘Buy and Sell Wildlife’ Facebook page, brokers show photos of animals and animal parts for sale. Photo: Facebook
Animals
China, Vietnam, Laos are hotspots for the criminal wildlife trade: does Asia really care about biodiversity?

  • As world leaders at COP27 discuss climate emergency and biodiversity issues, rare and protected species are still being sold
  • Illegal practice thriving in Laos with China, Vietnam, key markets for the likes of pangolin, rhino, tiger parts for medicine and ornaments

Aidan Jones

Updated: 11:00am, 12 Nov, 2022

