A Covid-19 booster shot at a facility in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo/File
A Covid-19 booster shot at a facility in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo/File
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan’s failure to produce mass market Covid vaccine highlights ‘medical research shortcomings’

  • Once promising to be the first to develop a vaccine, Japan was the worst performing G7 nation in publishing scientific papers about the coronavirus
  • Lack of government funding is a major reason why Japanese drug companies are falling behind other nations, according to one professor

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:30am, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Covid-19 booster shot at a facility in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo/File
A Covid-19 booster shot at a facility in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo/File
READ FULL ARTICLE