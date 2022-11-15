Heavy machinery unloads coal from the barges into a truck to be distributed, at the Karya Citra Nusantara port in North Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters/File
G20: Indonesia signs US$20 billion deal with US, Japan, other nations for ‘promising path’ towards clean energy
- The landmark multilateral deal will see Indonesia reach carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade earlier than planned
- Indonesia is the world’s eighth-largest greenhouse gas emitter, and is reliant on coal for a majority of its power
