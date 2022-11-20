To protest the clearing of customary land in Kalimantan or Indonesian Borneo to make way for “food estates” or industrial agriculture programmes, climate activists in Indonesia unfurled a massive banner at Gunung Mas in Central Kalimantan that read “Food Estate Feeding Climate Crisis”. Photo: Greenpeace
Do Indonesia’s food estates solve the nation’s food crisis? Activists, indigenous tribes don’t think so
- Indonesia launched the food estate programme in 2020, with millions of hectares of land in Kalimantan, Papua earmarked for conversion for agricultural planting
- Poor planning and ignoring advice of indigenous groups resulted in flooding, failed crops and left behind arid, barren land that could exacerbate the climate crisis
To protest the clearing of customary land in Kalimantan or Indonesian Borneo to make way for “food estates” or industrial agriculture programmes, climate activists in Indonesia unfurled a massive banner at Gunung Mas in Central Kalimantan that read “Food Estate Feeding Climate Crisis”. Photo: Greenpeace