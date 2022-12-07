Volunteers check the carcass of a whale that washed ashore in Sri Lanka, one of hundreds of mammals killed after a container ship caught fire and sank off the coast. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka waits on X-Press Pearl disaster answers and compensation 18 months after Singapore-registered vessel sank

  • The ship caught fire in May 2021 and sank off Sri Lanka, with plastic pellets, nitric acid and fuel among the many harmful substances released into the ocean
  • Hundreds of creatures died, including whales; fishermen are still finding plastic in fish, people are still picking up pellets, but there’s been little compensation so far

Dimuthu Attanayake

Updated: 8:40am, 7 Dec, 2022

