Volunteers check the carcass of a whale that washed ashore in Sri Lanka, one of hundreds of mammals killed after a container ship caught fire and sank off the coast. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka waits on X-Press Pearl disaster answers and compensation 18 months after Singapore-registered vessel sank
- The ship caught fire in May 2021 and sank off Sri Lanka, with plastic pellets, nitric acid and fuel among the many harmful substances released into the ocean
- Hundreds of creatures died, including whales; fishermen are still finding plastic in fish, people are still picking up pellets, but there’s been little compensation so far
Volunteers check the carcass of a whale that washed ashore in Sri Lanka, one of hundreds of mammals killed after a container ship caught fire and sank off the coast. Photo: AFP