One of the 100 or so uninhabited islets that make up the Widi Islands in Maluku, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
One of the 100 or so uninhabited islets that make up the Widi Islands in Maluku, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Backlash in Indonesia over ‘eco-friendly’ development plans for pristine Widi Islands

  • Environmental groups fear the project, dubbed an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’, would destroy the local environment and livelihoods
  • The archipelago of some 100 islands is home to endangered marine life and about 600 documented species of marine mammals, birds, insects and lizards

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 8:52am, 12 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the 100 or so uninhabited islets that make up the Widi Islands in Maluku, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
One of the 100 or so uninhabited islets that make up the Widi Islands in Maluku, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE