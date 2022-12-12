One of the 100 or so uninhabited islets that make up the Widi Islands in Maluku, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock
Backlash in Indonesia over ‘eco-friendly’ development plans for pristine Widi Islands
- Environmental groups fear the project, dubbed an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’, would destroy the local environment and livelihoods
- The archipelago of some 100 islands is home to endangered marine life and about 600 documented species of marine mammals, birds, insects and lizards
One of the 100 or so uninhabited islets that make up the Widi Islands in Maluku, Indonesia. Photo: Shutterstock