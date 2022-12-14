Participants can snooze at their own homes while researchers measure their brain waves. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Sleeper agents wanted: Japan firm to pay people to snooze on the job

  • Japanese snack company Calbee is hiring people to be part of its study on improving a person’s sleep pattern
  • Five participants will be paid about US$369 each to join sleep experiment that will see researchers measure people’s brain waves over several nights

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:18pm, 14 Dec, 2022

