Participants can snooze at their own homes while researchers measure their brain waves. Photo: Shutterstock
Sleeper agents wanted: Japan firm to pay people to snooze on the job
- Japanese snack company Calbee is hiring people to be part of its study on improving a person’s sleep pattern
- Five participants will be paid about US$369 each to join sleep experiment that will see researchers measure people’s brain waves over several nights
