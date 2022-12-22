This year’s flood however is fast eclipsing the previous years with the number of displaced victims equalling that of last year’s floods that also hit areas surrounding the national capital Kuala Lumpur at its peak. Photo: BERNAMA/dpa
Anger over Malaysia’s deadly floods sees politicians, Terengganu voters blamed by netizens
- Terengganu’s state chief minister is in New Zealand while storms, floods lash state and displace over 70,000 people
- But some netizens blamed the people of Terengganu and Kelantan, saying that they ‘deserve it’ for voting for Malay nationalist and Islamist faction PN
This year’s flood however is fast eclipsing the previous years with the number of displaced victims equalling that of last year’s floods that also hit areas surrounding the national capital Kuala Lumpur at its peak. Photo: BERNAMA/dpa