Panadol is a brand of paracetamol, which one online commenter pointed out isn’t exactly ‘an exotic medicine’. Photo: dpa
Singapore reacts to Chinese panic buying Panadol with grumbles, scorn: ‘it’s not an exotic medicine’
- Medicine stocks are vanishing from pharmacy shelves in Singapore as worried Chinese nationals buy up supplies to send home to their loved ones
- It’s sparked a debate on paracetamol’s abundance and the benefits of simply ‘drinking water and resting up’ – as some entrepreneurs seek to cash in
