This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore reacts to Chinese panic buying Panadol with grumbles, scorn: ‘it’s not an exotic medicine’

  • Medicine stocks are vanishing from pharmacy shelves in Singapore as worried Chinese nationals buy up supplies to send home to their loved ones
  • It’s sparked a debate on paracetamol’s abundance and the benefits of simply ‘drinking water and resting up’ – as some entrepreneurs seek to cash in

Kimberly Lim
Kimberly Lim in Singapore

Updated: 7:48pm, 22 Dec, 2022

