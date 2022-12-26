Pharmacies in Tokyo are imposing a purchase limit on cold medicines as customers from China snap up supplies amid a shortage of drugs following a spike in Covid-19 infections there. Photo: Reuters/File
Tokyo shops limit cold medicine purchases as Chinese buyers empty stocks amid Covid-19 wave
- Dispensaries in Tokyo are running low on cold antidotes as customers from China snap up supplies
- A wave of infections is spreading across China after it abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy, triggering shortages of fever drugs
