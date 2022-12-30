North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP/KCNA via KNS
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Will North Korea follow China and suddenly end zero-Covid approach? Unlikely, analysts say

  • While Pyongyang often looks to its neighbour Beijing, in this instance it does not have China’s medical facilities, vaccine doses, testing equipment – or enough food
  • Experts say it is likely to monitor situation, ease restrictions gradually; it can get away with doing so as regime has not had to face lockdown protests

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:25am, 30 Dec, 2022

