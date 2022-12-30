Spectators take photos of a Chinese passenger jet. Malaysia has said it will test the waste water off flights from China for Covid-19, but not the passengers. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Testing Chinese poop not people: Malaysia spurns Covid plans of Japan, India for China’s reopening

  • Travellers from China will only be screened for fever, Malaysia’s health minister said, but waste water from their inbound flights will be tested
  • Earlier, her predecessor had called for pre-departure Covid tests to be required like in the US, India and Japan, asking: ’Is Malaysia ready?’

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 7:30pm, 30 Dec, 2022

