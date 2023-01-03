Masked traveller walk through the international flight departure terminal entrance gate at the capital airport in Beijing. Australia has joined a raft of countries, including the US and Japan, that have implemented similar restrictions as infections soar in China after the government abruptly abandoned its stringent zero-Covid policy. Photo: AP
Australia’s Covid-19 test requirement for China, Hong Kong, Macau visitors ‘racist’, sows ‘chaos’
- The move comes despite the country’s top health official saying there’s no ‘sufficient public health rationale’ nor ‘specific threat’ of variants
- Some Australians have questioned the logic of imposing restrictions on Chinese travellers while following a ‘let it rip’ Covid strategy at home
Masked traveller walk through the international flight departure terminal entrance gate at the capital airport in Beijing. Australia has joined a raft of countries, including the US and Japan, that have implemented similar restrictions as infections soar in China after the government abruptly abandoned its stringent zero-Covid policy. Photo: AP