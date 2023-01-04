Health workers direct travellers arriving from China to a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
South Korea hunts Chinese Covid-positive escapee who fled quarantine hotel
- The 41-year-old passenger, who tested positive for Covid on arrival, fled from a quarantine hotel on Yeongjong Island off the west coast of Incheon
- South Korean police said the Chinese national – last spotted at a discount store on the island – had declined to isolate
