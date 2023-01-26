The lowest temperatures and some of the most challenging weather in a decade are continuing to cause chaos across Japan , with at least three deaths attributed to the sudden cold snap and road, rail and air services seriously disrupted. Coastal areas on the Sea of Japan from the tip of Hokkaido to southern Kyushu have seen heavy snow, with authorities calling on the public to be alert to the possibility of whiteout conditions, icy roads and freezing fog. Residents have also been asked to work in pairs when they clear snow from the roofs of their homes in case someone is buried in a fall of loosened snow. The town of Maniwa in Okayama Prefecture received a record 93cm of snow in the space of 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday. Of Japan’s 46 prefectures, 47 reported sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday, with only the subtropical islands of Okinawa Prefecture escaping the cold blast. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, four locations experienced their lowest-ever temperatures, including Miyazaki City on the southern island of Kyushu, where temperatures fell to -3.9°C. Conditions were worsened by powerful winds, with meteorologists in the town of Rausu in Hokkaido observing a gust of more than 130km an hour, while a squall in Happo in Akita Prefecture topped 100kmh. In Central Tokyo, a low for the winter of -2.9°C was reported, although with the wind chill it felt like -10°C, weather reports showed. Residents of Fukui Prefecture are used to snow every winter, said Yoichi Shimada, an academic who lives in Fukui City, although this year has been more “dramatic”, he said. “Yesterday it was -5°C and that is cold, even for here,” he said. As elsewhere, a number of schools cancelled classes, Shimada said, “which of course makes the children happy”. That glee was not shared by anyone required to travel for work or taking a few days off. Dozens of passenger cars and trucks were stranded for more than a day on the Shin-Meishin Expressway on the border of Mie and Shiga prefectures when heavy snow made conditions too treacherous to continue, road authorities warned. The local fire department was called in to assist or evacuate travellers, including at least one person who reported feeling unwell. Similarly, passengers on 16 trains on the JR Tokaido and Sanyo lines were stuck when the railcars were unable to proceed due to the deep snow. Thirteen of the trains were eventually able to move again. Officials also warned that the cold weather may freeze water pipes and cause structural damage to homes and other buildings, as well as ruin crops. After a relatively mild start to the year, weather officials are now predicting that low temperatures will continue to affect much of the country for the next week or so, with more snow expected in northern and western regions and in mountainous parts of the nation.