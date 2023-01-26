The pandemic has exacerbated chronic staffing woes in Malaysia’s healthcare sector, with many medical workers experiencing burnout. Photo: dpa
Malaysia
Malaysia struggles with long hospital wait times as staff attrition, patient loads take a toll

  • Malaysian doctors slam ‘ridiculously inhumane’ working conditions in public healthcare, lack of government support
  • Healthcare experts call for hospital executives to have hands-on involvement in addressing welfare of both patients and staff

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 6:50pm, 26 Jan, 2023

