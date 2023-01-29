Medical workers treat a Covid patient at a hospital in China’s Sichuan province earlier this month. At least 65 million people are thought to have long Covid worldwide. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic
Long Covid casts a long shadow over Asia as patients cry out for a cure

  • Studies suggest that 10 per cent of infections result in long Covid – though neither Singapore nor Malaysia track how many people have it
  • The postviral condition has no known cure, with patients only receiving treatment for their symptoms like pain, fatigue and breathlessness

Kimberly Lim and Joseph Sipalan

Updated: 11:00am, 29 Jan, 2023

