Many in Malaysia lack access to clean drinking water. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia gets 3 metres of rainfall a year yet millions don’t have enough clean drinking water. Why?

  • Clean water and sanitation recognised as basic human rights by UN almost 13 years ago, but water problems abound in many countries, including Malaysia
  • This year’s UN water conference hopes to tackle issue; Malaysia expert says climate change, poor management, excessive demand, subsidised bills are not helping

Ushar Daniele
Ushar Daniele

Updated: 4:00pm, 29 Jan, 2023

