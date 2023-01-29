Many in Malaysia lack access to clean drinking water. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia gets 3 metres of rainfall a year yet millions don’t have enough clean drinking water. Why?
- Clean water and sanitation recognised as basic human rights by UN almost 13 years ago, but water problems abound in many countries, including Malaysia
- This year’s UN water conference hopes to tackle issue; Malaysia expert says climate change, poor management, excessive demand, subsidised bills are not helping
