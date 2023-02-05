Dr Cyriac Abby Philips in his studio. Photo: Handout
Indian doctor lifts lid on dark side of India’s ‘wellness’, traditional medicine sector
- Despite threats and complaints, and accusations he is ‘anti-Hindu’, scientist Cyriac Abby Philips has been highlighting cases of liver damage caused by traditional medicine
- India’s government has been promoting ayurveda as an alternative to Western medicine, but its benefits are insufficiently tested, he says
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips in his studio. Photo: Handout