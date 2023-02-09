Dancers perform at Singapore’s Chingay parade, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Singapore scraps remaining pandemic curbs, enters ‘new endemic Covid-19 norm’

  • From February 13, residents will no longer have to wear face masks in public transport and indoor healthcare setting, while unvaccinated visitors are not required to show a negative pre-departure test
  • The health ministry said it did not expect major restrictions to return unless a ‘very dangerous and virulent variant’ hits the city state

Kimberly Lim
Updated: 12:02pm, 9 Feb, 2023

