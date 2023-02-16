Two tourists sit and feed hundreds of rabbits at Okunoshima Island, which is often “Rabbit Island”. Photo: Getty Images/File
Two tourists sit and feed hundreds of rabbits at Okunoshima Island, which is often “Rabbit Island”. Photo: Getty Images/File
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan’s ‘Rabbit Island’ bunnies attacked by ‘jungle crows’ as tourism invites predators

  • Tourists coming to feed the Island’s bunnies are bringing too much food, and the leftovers are attracting other, more aggressive varieties of wildlife
  • The island has seen a surge in the number of rats, aggressive crows and even wild boar, which are able to swim ashore from other nearby islands

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Two tourists sit and feed hundreds of rabbits at Okunoshima Island, which is often “Rabbit Island”. Photo: Getty Images/File
Two tourists sit and feed hundreds of rabbits at Okunoshima Island, which is often “Rabbit Island”. Photo: Getty Images/File
READ FULL ARTICLE