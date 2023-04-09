An aerial view of the Suncheonman Bay National Garden in South Korea. Photo: Shutterstock
How conservation efforts breathed new life into South Korea’s Suncheon Bay
- Various initiatives have helped bay become eco belt and moneymaking asset, offering a respite from hectic city life and a home for endangered birds
- Area is also playing host to International Garden Expo, involving many nations; it aims to transform Suncheon’s entire city centre into a floral oasis
