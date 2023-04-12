Passengers who violate the Plant Quarantine Act are subject to a fine of 20,000 baht (US$584), a one-year prison term or both. Photo: EPA-EFE
Passengers who violate the Plant Quarantine Act are subject to a fine of 20,000 baht (US$584), a one-year prison term or both. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Jail, fine or both: Thailand warns inbound travellers about sneaking in cheap fruit

  • Thais and foreign tourists who bring fresh fruits into the country without a permit face jail time and a fine of around US$580
  • The warning targets inbound travellers from South Korea and Japan, where fresh fruits like persimmons and grapes cost less than in Thailand

SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers who violate the Plant Quarantine Act are subject to a fine of 20,000 baht (US$584), a one-year prison term or both. Photo: EPA-EFE
Passengers who violate the Plant Quarantine Act are subject to a fine of 20,000 baht (US$584), a one-year prison term or both. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE