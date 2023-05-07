A street vendor rests during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, India, where temperatures in the summer, or pre-monsoon season range from 38 to 45 degrees Celsius. Photo: EPA-EFE
India braces for potential ‘super El Nino’ that threatens monsoon critical to country’s crops
- The climate pattern El Nino heralds hotter, dryer conditions, which could turn a not-so-great rainy season into a bad one for India
- Nearly 60 per cent of the country’s 1.4 billion people directly or indirectly depend on agriculture for their source of income
