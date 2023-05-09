Passengers at Changi International Airport. Singapore has reported a spike in Covid-19 infections. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Asia-Pacific economies could pay greater price in ‘Pandemic 2.0’ scenario, MSD report says
- A more severe Covid-19 situation could affect up to 5.5 per cent of GDP in five key markets, including projected annual losses of US$11.8 billion for Singapore and US$13.8 billion for Hong Kong
- Up to 96 per cent of the total ongoing economic costs of the pandemic in the five markets come from indirect costs, which include productivity losses due to missed work, the report adds
