South Korea is facing growing pressure from doctors and citizens to enhance its mental health policies to help lower the suicide rate – the developed world’s highest – following a spate of high-profile tragedies. Thousands of people take their own lives in the country each year, but while many of these deaths fly under the radar, partly because of the stigma that often goes hand in hand with suicide, others are relentlessly spotlighted. Last month Moonbin , a member of K-pop boy band Astro, was found dead at his home in Seoul, with police believing the 25-year-old took his own life. Thousands of grieving fans expressed their sorrow at his sudden death online. “I can’t focus on work now. This really hurts,” one Twitter user wrote. Several K-pop stars are believed to have died by suicide in recent years, prompting calls for stronger punishments for online abuse, and increased attention to the mental health of celebrities. Goo Hara , a member of K-pop girl band Kara, was found dead in November 2019 aged 28, a month after her close friend Sulli , 25, an outspoken member of another K-pop girl band f(x), took her own life after a long struggle with online bullying. In 2017, K-pop star Jong-hyun of Shinee died after battling depression. The Korea Creative Content Agency, which supports pop culture artists, has reported that the number receiving counselling rose from 146 in 2020 to 661 in 2022; that figure relates just to those who admitted to having counselling. Lee Boung-chul, director of medical insurance policy at the Korean Neuropsychiatric Association, said pop idols were often isolated from a support network. “They are completely lonely . It’s impossible for them to go out to communicate and get some consolation,” Lee said. “It is a very dangerous situation.” It is not just celebrities who are suffering. Statistics Korea data showed that in 2021, there were 26 suicides for every 100,000 people, an increase of 0.3 from a year earlier. South Korea has the highest suicide rate of the 38 nations in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In 2021, the government said the number of suicides per 100,000 people was 24.7 in 2018. The rate had been falling, from 33.8 in 2009 to 23 in 2017, but rebounded the following year, according to The Korea Times. Recent incidents, such as a schoolgirl’s suicide in Seoul last month which was live-streamed on Instagram, have further highlighted the need for urgent action. The teenager apparently planned her death with a 27-year-old man she met through an online “depression” community. However, the man withdrew from the agreement at the last minute. Copycat suicides among schoolchildren followed, raising major concerns about the mental health of young people. A third grade pupil – a teenager – was found dead after stabbing a schoolmate, and a 14-year-old girl took her own life a few days later. Paik Jong-woo, a psychiatry professor at Kyung Hee University Medical Centre, said he believed South Korea’s rapid industrialisation in recent decades had contributed to the rise in suicide cases. Additionally, the country’s mental health support services remained underdeveloped. “In the past, when South Korea was a rural society with large families, despite the harsh economic situation, there was a community of family, friends and neighbours, so we could seek help from each other [more easily],” he said. “While South Korea now has a higher income per capita, there is not a wide enough social safety net and access to mental health services.” Lee also said many South Koreans tended to deem suicide a personal issue, and did not pay enough attention to an individual’s mental health and the treatment system. Responses from the public in media reports on suicide showed people usually view the issue as “an individual’s problem”, Lee said, a notion which “must be changed”. South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare announced a plan last month aimed at reducing the suicide rate by 30 per cent by 2027. The five-year plan includes more frequent mental health examinations, better counselling services for victims of crime, and improved care for those who have attempted suicide. There were no details released on how much money will be allocated. The Korea Suicide Prevention Centre, funded and run by the government, will also provide counselling and treatment support for vulnerable individuals, and the government will fund medical expenses starting this year. South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during a conference on suicide prevention in April: “In 2021 alone, there were about 13,000 people who took their own lives. It’s really unfortunate. It is the nation’s first responsibility to protect people’s lives.” Lee from the Korean Neuropsychiatric Association said South Korea only spent 1.6 per cent of the total healthcare budget on psychiatry, while other developed countries invested up to 10 per cent. “A high suicide rate is not a strange coincidence with this amount of budget on mental health. They aren’t doing anything,” Lee said, adding that South Korea should be spending at least five per cent of its healthcare budget on mental health. Paik said it was also important to assess what was fuelling a person’s mental struggle. For seniors in South Korea, it could be due to the cultural norm of being averse to seeking help from others, he said, while working adults could face financial distress and young people might be facing stress from school or personal relationships. Paik said South Korean society needed to create a far more supportive culture. “High-risk groups, such as those who have attempted suicide, would need hospitalisation and other stronger treatment,” he said. “Society and the country are responsible for rescuing people at risk.” If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans, or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page .