A woman cools herself during hot weather in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
A woman cools herself during hot weather in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Singapore schools relax rules on uniforms as Asia battles record sweltering temperatures

  • Singapore’s education ministry says schools can explore ways to help students manage the heat, such as allowing pupils to wear physical education attire
  • Temperature records continue to be shattered across Asia, with Vietnam’s Tuong Duong district hitting 44.2 degrees Celsius and Luang Prabong in Laos registering 43.5 degrees

Kimberly LimAmy Sood
Kimberly Lim and Amy Sood

Updated: 6:30pm, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman cools herself during hot weather in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
A woman cools herself during hot weather in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE