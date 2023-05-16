An Ussuri brown bear, also known as the Ezo brown bear, pictured in the wild in Hokkaido. Japan has seen a surge in bear sightings – and confrontations with people – in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s Hokkaido issues urgent bear alert after fisherman decapitated
- The man’s remains were found by the banks of a lake in a remote part of the northern prefecture on Monday. A large bear had his waders in its mouth
- Observers say a decline in hunting and the lack of nature knowledge among city dwellers and day trippers are fuelling a surge in confrontations
