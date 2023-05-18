South Asia is bracing for delayed onset of monsoons next month and erratic rains from June to September, which could prolong a heatwave and hit rice production in the world’s top supplier. That comes as research showed human-caused climate change is making extreme weather events like heatwaves 30 times more likely. Record temperatures were set in parts of Bangladesh and India in the second half of April. The Indian Meteorological Department said the annual monsoons, which account for 70 per cent of the country’s rains, are expected to hit the southern state of Kerala on June 4, instead of the usual June 1. The state-run weather agency forecast normal rainfall for the season despite the looming threat of El Nino , but private firm Skymet Weather expects rainfall to be slightly below normal. El Nino and La Nina are two opposing climate patterns over the Pacific Ocean. La Nina generally brings cooler, wetter weather, while El Nino heralds hotter, drier conditions. Climate models globally show a “high chance” of El Nino returning in June and replacing La Nina. “We think the monsoon may get delayed and there are several reasons for that are not allowing the currents to set in,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather. “If it gets delayed by four to five days, then the temperature will not subside.” The monsoon’s onset has been disrupted by an anticyclone over the Arabian Sea as well as cyclone Fabien’s appearance over the Indian Ocean, Palawat said. Wind direction over the Bay of Bengal may also deviate in early June, he added. We are transitioning from a La Nina winter to an El Nino summer. This tends to be bad news Raghu Murtugudde, scientist That will mean little relief for certain parts in India ’s southern region like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But others such as coastal Kerala and Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rains. It’s too early to predict the seasonal rainfall across the central, eastern and northern parts of the country, Palawat said, adding that the monsoon could pick up through the rest of the season despite the early hiccups and El Nino. “We are transitioning from a La Nina winter to an El Nino summer. This tends to be bad news,” said Raghu Murtugudde, visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and emeritus professor at University of Maryland. In contrast, the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are very warm which will favour a good monsoon, he said. “If there is no compensation for El Nino, then the [monsoon] onset may be delayed and we may have quite a big [rainfall] deficit,” he said. But the impact on crops could be manageable if the IMD’s prediction of a normal monsoon is right, he added. The region’s climate is likely to be of global importance as India, Thailand and Vietnam are the world’s top three rice suppliers. ‘Super El Nino’ threatens India’s monsoon rains, critical crops Climate change is increasingly impacting monsoon’s rainfall distribution with more intense rainy days interspersed with dry patches affecting crops, although the overall seasonal rainfall levels could match those of previous years, said Skymet’s Palawat. “It’s not beneficial for farmers as it does not give time for the groundwater to recharge and leads to flash floods,” he said. Over the course of a decade, global warming caused the monsoon system to develop over the Bay of Bengal, which then shifted course from a northeasterly to western direction, reducing rains over India’s northern grain bowl regions, said Palawat. The World Weather Attribution, an academic collaboration, on Wednesday said that global warming of 1.2 degrees Celsius since the late 1800s has meant once-in-a-century events like the heatwave over Bangladesh and India are now likely to occur every five years. If temperatures rise by 2 degrees, then such events could occur at least every other year, it said. Scientists also found that such an event in Laos and Thailand would have been nearly impossible without the influence of climate change. Erratic rainfall patterns such as the monsoon season can amplify the impact and lead to humid heatwaves, said Friederike Otto, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change. “We see again and again that climate change dramatically increases the frequency and intensity of heatwaves, one of the deadliest weather events there are,” she said. “Still, heat action plans are only being introduced very slowly across the globe.”