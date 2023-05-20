An ambulance in Seoul. The healthcare system in South Korea is massively understaffed, which is leading to suffering and death. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korean boy, 5, dies in Seoul after 4 hospitals refuse to admit him
- The youngster, who’d developed breathing difficulties, died after being unable to get a bed; a lack of staff was also given as a reason for turning him away
- Nation has major healthcare crisis, with huge shortage of doctors and arguments between staff and government over how to improve nurses’ conditions
