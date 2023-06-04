A trash truck leaves the Aminbazar landfill site on the outskirt of Dhaka. Photo: Redwan Ahmed
Bangladesh’s fast-growing capital is overflowing with garbage. Can it turn its excess waste into an asset?
- Dhaka, a city with just two landfill sites, has long struggled to manage the mountains of trash that’s generated by its 23 million inhabitants
- But it has big plans to start turning garbage into energy, with a little help from some Chinese firms – and even dreams of being ‘zero waste’ one day
