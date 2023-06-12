A man walks among waste washed ashore in Bali, Indonesia, in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
Talking trash: plastic waste treaty talks spur hope for Asia’s circular economy
- Asia accounts for a big portion of all plastic produced annually, with Hong Kong and South Korea are among the highest per capita producers, and China topping the list
- Global negotiators are to begin crafting a draft treaty to curb the use of plastic, but environmentalists say we need to create a lot less of it in the first place
