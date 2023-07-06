Japan ’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean continues to stoke controversy despite winning approval from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The United Nations ’ nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said the plan to gradually discharge more than 1.25 million tons of water was “consistent” with international safety standards and would have “a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment”, a position echoed by the Japanese media in its coverage of the IAEA report. Public opinion on the matter seems to be polarised, with supporters of the government saying it is the right choice, but critics accusing the authorities of a decision with unknowable consequences. What to know about Japan’s plan to release Fukushima waste water into the sea The IAEA later said the report was “neither a recommendation nor an endorsement” of Japan’s decision to release the treated water. Activists said they were “very disappointed” by the IAEA’s decision, despite the agency’s efforts to assure the local public about the safety of the release. “In general, we are very disappointed by the decision,” said Hideyuki Ban, a co-director of the Tokyo-based Citizens’ Nuclear Information Centre. “The government promised that the water would not be released until the plan received the acceptance of the public, and that has clearly not happened.” Critics argue no independent testing of the water was permitted and that the public only had the word of the IAEA, the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the operator of the plant, that the water was safe to discharge. The water has been building up at the site since three of the plant’s six nuclear reactors suffered meltdowns in the aftermath of the March 2011 magnitude-9.0 earthquake and the tsunami that it unleashed. Water has to be sprayed onto the reactor vessels to keep them cool, while ground waste is also seeping into subterranean levels of the facility, leaving it contaminated with high levels of 63 different nuclides, including strontium, ruthenium and iodine. Japanese fishermen have long opposed the plan, saying the filtration process cannot remove the tritium in the water and that a wary public will not want to consume their catches. Tetsu Nozaki, chairman of the Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Co-operative Associations, argued Japan’s government was misrepresenting local sentiment, which he said remained strongly opposed to the plan. “We fishery operators are left with no choice but to react emotionally and harden our attitude,” he told IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in a meeting in Iwaki, Fukushima, on Wednesday. “I beg you to realise … that this project of the release of ALPS-processed water is moving ahead in the face of opposition.” Critics say Tepco’s own figures indicate that the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), installed at Fukushima to ensure nuclide levels are below internationally accepted standards before they are discharged, is not working. “Tepco released data in early June that showed more than 70 per cent of the water it plans to release violates legal standards, and this is after it has been treated with the ALPS system,” Ban said. Dismissing concerns, Tepco said it intended to repeatedly put the water through the ALPS system until the radionuclide levels met the standards. “I’m not sure that I believe them on this because even if they say they will put the contaminated water through several times, there are no guarantees that it will be effective,” Ban told This Week in Asia. “Also, the IAEA fails to include any real assessment of the environmental impact of the release over the next 30 or 40 years. They say the amount released each year is safe, but that is not the total amount that is going to be discharged.” Aileen Mioko-Smith, a campaigner with Kyoto-based Green Action Japan, said the IAEA endorsement was “ridiculous” as the agency’s primary role was to “advance nuclear power” and it could not therefore be considered an independent arbiter. The Japanese media should have raised more red flags over the plan, such as asking why there was no independent testing of the water, she added. “Tepco and the government will not allow anyone else to test that water, so we just have to trust their word that it’s safe?” Mioko-Smith said. “People are not being made aware of the truth of this situation and that is partly the fault of the media for failing to provide them with the correct information.” Some neighbouring countries have also complained over the years about the threat to the marine environment and public health, with China emerging as the biggest critic. “The IAEA report has not silenced strong calls to oppose ocean dumping coming from within and outside Japan,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday. In contrast, Seoul said it respected the IAEA decision, despite some 80 per cent of South Korean respondents expressing concern about the release in a recent survey by Gallup Korea. “The IAEA is a global authoritative body and the government’s basic stance is we respect its decision,” said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the policy coordination office. Why the worry over Japan’s nuclear waste plan? France has done it ‘for decades’ Some social media commentators in Japan dismissed the criticism, saying the issue had become an opportunity to engage in “Japan bashing”. An article on the plan by Jiji Press on Wednesday attracted nearly 1,700 comments, most of which insisted the IAEA’s decision should be respected. “This is part of the anti-Japanese campaign that neighbouring countries have been doing for many years,” claimed one commenter. “They say the IAEA cannot be trusted and public opinion has been taken over by emotion and radical words rather than accurate statistics.” Additional reporting by Reuters, Agence France-Presse, dpa