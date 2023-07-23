A surfer riding a wave in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: AFP
A surfer riding a wave in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: AFP
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Japan’s Fukushima water plan dashes town’s hopes of world surfing event, but residents stay upbeat

  • Kitaizumi Surf Festival 2023 had hoped to draw 300 top surfers to compete and promote Fukushima prefecture’s recovery, but will now be a much smaller event
  • Despite a lack of official support, Minamisoma locals remain hopeful a successful surfing competition will bring visitors back

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 2:00pm, 23 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A surfer riding a wave in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: AFP
A surfer riding a wave in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE