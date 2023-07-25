People protect themselves from the scorching sun with parasols and headgear in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district earlier this month. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Japan bakes as residents warned of once-in-a-decade, life-threatening temperatures

  • The national weather agency says the stifling heat will last until at least early August, with spot temperatures likely to cross 40 degrees Celsius
  • People have been urged to take precautions and stay home if possible, with emergency services prepared for a rush of patients needing treatment

Julian Ryall
Updated: 9:30am, 25 Jul, 2023

