Police officers hold evidence bags containing a pistol and satellite phones during a press conference. Indonesian police are investigating an illegal trade in human organs involving a police and an immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys, police said. Photo: AFP
Indonesia crackdown widens as Cambodia organ trafficking case ensnares law enforcement officials
- The move comes after Indonesia police smashed a human trafficking ring involving law enforcement officials who sent people to Cambodia to sell their kidneys
- In a regional effort, Asean leaders in May agreed to increase cooperation in border management to combat human trafficking
